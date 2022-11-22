Young Adult Missionary Society of Southern City Tabernacle AME Zion Founders Day on Nov. 27 Published 12:00 am Tuesday, November 22, 2022

EAST SPENCER — The Young Adult Missionary Society (YAMS) of Southern City Tabernacle AME Zion Church will observe the 39th anniversary of its Founders Day on Sunday, Nov. 27, at 11 a.m.

The speaker will be Karlease Smalls, a native of New York who currently lives in Kannapolis. She is a member of Zion Wesley AME Zion Church in Troutman and works at the cardiovascular intensive care unit at Atrium Health and is a member of the National Council of Negro Women.

The public is welcome. Tarsha Mallett serves as the local YAMS Director and Rev. Patrick Tate is the host pastor.

