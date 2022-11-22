Women’s college basketball: Thorne scores 1,000th point in Catawba victory Published 9:08 pm Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Catawba Sports Information

SALISBURY — Lyrik Thorne became the 19th 1,000-point scorer in Catawba women’s basketball history in pacing the Catawba Indians to an 80-65 win over Virginia Union on Tuesday night at Goodman Gym.

The fifth-year senior tallied 19 points, while adding nine assists and six rebounds in the victory that pushed Catawba to 5-0 on the year. The Panthers fall to 3-2.

Lauren Ford produced a double-double for Catawba with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Janiya Downs and Sara McIntosh added 13 points each.

Freshman Mary Spry came off the bench for nine points and four rebounds in 13 minutes.

Catawba never trailed and moved out to a 19-10 edge after a quarter. During the opening two quarters, the Panthers endured a 10 minutes stretch where they made just one free throw and saw Catawba build a 14-10 lead to 32-11. Catawba would lead 37-22 at the break.

The biggest lead for the Indians was at 65-40 with 2:19 to go in the third quarter. Virginia Union would score the final nine points of the quarter, but Catawba never let the Panthers closer than a dozen.

Catawba won the turnover battle by 10, helping cause 22 miscues with a dozen steals. Catawba also enjoyed a 47-43 edge on the boards and out-shot the Panthers 37% to 35%.

Darryn Zeigler scored 17 points, making four three-pointers to lead Virginia Union. Ny Lngley had 14 points and eight rebouns with Taniah Johnson chipping in with 12 points.

Catawba is home again on Saturday, hosting Elizabeth City State at 2 p.m.

Va. Union 10 12 27 16 — 65

Catawba 19 18 28 15 — 80

Catawba scoring — Thorne 19, Ford 16, Downs 13, McIntosh 13, Spry 9, Wampler 4, Baker 3, Svenson 2, Dubose 1.

