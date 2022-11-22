Thursday’s garbage pickup in Kannapolis delayed one day Published 12:00 am Tuesday, November 22, 2022

KANNAPOLIS — City of Kannapolis offices will be closed Thursday-Friday for the Thanksgiving Day holiday. There will be no garbage/recycling/yard waste/loose leaf collection service on Thanksgiving Day, and no loose leaf/yard waste collection on Friday.

Garbage and recycling will operate on a one-day delay (Thursday’s route will be collected on Friday and Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday). Loose leaf/yard waste collection will resume on a regular schedule beginning Monday, Nov. 28.

