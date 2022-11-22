The YMCA opens pickleball courts and helps raise money for a great cause Published 12:05 am Tuesday, November 22, 2022

SALISBURY — The J.F. Hurley Family YMCA held its “Christmas Happiness” food drive and fundraiser on Saturday. This also coincided with the opening of their outdoor pickleball courts.

“Christmas Happiness benefits many of the hardworking people who just can’t make ends meat in Salisbury and Rowan County and it’s been going on for 20-30 years,” said Greg Dunn, a member of the YMCA who also was a chairman for the United Way.

Parts of the proceeds will also go towards the victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida. “Florida is very strong in pickleball, some of the best players that play in Florida belong to a YMCA,” Dunn said.

People will receive funds before Christmas so they will have time to get presents for their families. The fundraiser has raised over $2,000 and counting. “Everybody wants to help others and I think this is a good opportunity to have fun and fellowship and serve the community,” Dunn said.

The courts themselves are a nice gift for those in the area who play pickleball. Bob Yon, a Salisbury native, just picked up pickleball a month ago and couldn’t be more excited.

“I’m new to it, but these are great courts. Perfect condition, brand new stuff. Loving it, loving every minute of it.”

