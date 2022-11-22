Photo gallery: Southern Rowan Christmas Parade rings in holiday cheer

Parade participants take it all in stride. Chandler Inions/Salisbury Post
It wouldn't be a Southern Rowan Christmas Parade without a Nelms on Main parade party.
Ronnie Overcash takes his celebratory role in the Southern Rowan Christmas Parade on Tuesday in Landis. Chandler Inions/Salisbury Post
Landis city officials wave in the Southern Rowan Christmas Parade on Tuesday.
Rowan County commissioners wish festival attendees a Merry Christmas on Tuesday.
Christmas cheer was on full display at the Southern Rowan Christmas Parade.
Rowan County Homeschool Association joins in on the Christmas Cheer in China Grove during the annual parade.