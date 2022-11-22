My Turn, Michael Chapman: The reality of our public education system Published 12:00 am Tuesday, November 22, 2022

“Give me four years to teach the children and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted.”

— Vladimir Lenin

For the last three generations, we have given our children to government schools unchecked and we are now seeing the results of our folly.

With people all around the country complaining about the poor economy, Biden’s poor approval polls at only 39%, and the outlook for the next two years grim; you would think that the majority of the population would say, enough! That’s not what has happened as the red wave got to shore only as a ripple. Since I’ve been running for school board this year, I’ve been telling people that if the progressive (socialist) education forced upon our teachers in our schools is not reversed, then these future adults will be voting as they have been taught to vote, and that is not for conservative candidates.

I’ve predicted that in 20 years, there will be no conservative parties or candidates to vote for. The pendulum is now swinging to the opposite side of conservative. Collectively, most of us have been trained in a public school system that is clearly pro-socialism.

One of the basics of socialism is to first remove God from society. This opens the way for not teaching morals, which were first established by God. I have said all year that until we back up our teachers and put some teeth in our discipline policies, we will not improve our horrible district report cards.

There is some positive news that came from my campaign. Marsh won the election, but not by a clear mandate as 22,000 voters disapproved of candidate Marsh. So why did she win? When the other conservative opponent Jenkins, jumped into the race at the last minute, following his N.C. House election loss, he brought with him a built-in volunteer base from his church.

I truly underestimated the importance of having poll workers at the majority of the voting places. I knew then that he had opened the door to her victory. Everyone should know that it is foolish to think you can win a race when two conservatives are running against each other against one progressive.

Winning was made even harder when her name was being written on the Democrat endorsement sheet being handed out at the polls. I bet few of her Republican friends knew that. Well, she does like Governor Cooper. Just look on her Facebook page. Is there such a thing as a socialist-Republican? Or, is that an oxymoron?

I truly want to thank those who believed that I would have made a difference. I was pleased and thankful for their trust and support. I pray for the future of our children.

God bless you.

Michael Chapman lives in Salisbury and was a candidate for the school board.

