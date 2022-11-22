Faith’s first Frosty Fest is Saturday Published 12:00 am Tuesday, November 22, 2022

FAITH — The town of Faith will be hosting its first Frosty Fest on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 2-8 p.m. in the area of the entertainment stage located in the rear of the town hall property.

Activities will include craft and food vendors, holiday games, children’s crafts and an ugly sweater contest. A golf cart procession will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the annual tree lighting at 7 p.m. There will be appearances by Santa and friends. Music and singing is scheduled as follows:

• 3:30 p.m. Erwin Middle School Chorus

• 4 p.m. Dimensions Dance Arts

• 4:30 p.m. West Rowan Chamber Choir

• 5 p.m. Studio B Dance Company

• 6 p.m. Golf cart procession

• 7 p.m. Tree lighting, ugly sweater contest, awards

• 7:30 p.m. Faith combined church choir

