Blotter for Nov. 22 Published 12:00 am Tuesday, November 22, 2022

In Salisbury Police reports

• Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of Gold Hill Drive about 9:20 p.m. Nov. 19. Police said no one was able to provide any information about the perpetrators, but the homeowner noted a bullet had gone through the door of the home and into the kitchen where it lodged in the oven. In addition, the victim’s car sustained damage from bullets.

In other incidents:

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on West Jake Alexander Boulevard was reported to have occurred between 2 and 2:50 p.m. Nov. 18, with a total estimated loss of $65.

• A burglary of a property on Henry Lauren Circle was reported about 4 p.m. Nov. 18, with a total estimated loss of $50.

• Property damage from a hit and run on West Innes Street near Fulton Street occurred about 5:54 p.m. Nov. 18.

• A burglary on Old Wilkesboro Road was reported to have occurred between 2 and 5:59 p.m. Nov. 18, with a total estimated loss of $160.

• Vandalism to a property on East Lafayette Street occurred about 7:20 p.m. Nov. 18.

• A vehicle was reported stolen from Trinity Car Brokers LLC on South Main Street between 3:43 and 7:11 a.m. Nov. 19.

• A larceny on Ashbrook Road reportedly occurred between 3:47 and 4:32 a.m. Nov. 20, with a total estimated loss of $100.

• A burglary on South Jackson Street reportedly occurred between noon Nov. 13 and 1:40 p.m. Nov. 20, with a total estimated loss of $1,225.

• Theft from a motor vehicle on Maple Avenue reportedly occurred between 4 and 8:53 p.m. Nov. 20, with a total estimated loss of $5,750.

• Eric George Hyman, 35, was arrested Nov. 18 and charged with impaired driving.

• Richard Vontorios Miller, 51, was arrested Nov. 18 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.

• Jose Eduardo Miranda-marcudo, 19, was arrested Nov. 19 and charged with second-degree trespassing.

• Anthony Lashawn Brown, 48, was arrested Nov. 19 and charged with assault by pointing a gun.

• Yolanda Monique Spence, 39, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with vandalism to real property and willful and wanton injury.

• Alexis Francesca Russo, 41, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with simple assault.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Larceny from a building at Elite Walls LLC on Goldenrod Circle reportedly occurred between midnight and 8 a.m. Nov. 18, with a total estimated loss of $583.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Brooks Road in Rockwell reportedly occurred between 8 a.m. Nov. 1 and 3 p.m. Nov. 17, with a total estimated loss of $600.

• A burlgary of a property on Oak Breeze Circle, Mooresville reportedly occurred about 8:45 p.m. Nov. 17, with a total estimated loss of $2,480,

• Julie Ann Lewis, 24, was arrested Nov. 17 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

