Arrest made in Clay Street shooting

Published 12:05 am Tuesday, November 22, 2022

SALISBURY — Police have arrested a local man and charged him in connection with a shooting on Clay Street earlier this month.

According to reports, investigators arrested Justin Darnell Brown, 43, on East Kerr Street on Nov. 18 and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

On Nov. 8, just before 10:30 p.m., Salisbury police were called to a home in the 200 block of South Clay Street for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Brian Keith White, 51, who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center where he remains with life-threatening injuries.

White had been shot twice in the legs and once in the upper body after attempting to run from the shooter. White told police Brown had arrived at his home with a delivery of drugs, saying White and his girlfriend owed him $40. When White said they had not ordered drugs, Brown then said they owed him $60 and that White’s girlfriend owed him a sexual act.

White attempted to rush Brown, but when it was unsuccessful, he tried to get away through the back door, he said, which is when Brown shot him.

Brown was also charged with possession of a gun by a felon and parole violation, and was held on a $100,000 secure bond.

