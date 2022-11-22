Arby’s drive-through workers threatened with gun Published 12:04 am Tuesday, November 22, 2022

SALISBURY — Police are looking for a man who became frustrated with the wait time in the Arby’s drive-through last Friday that he threatened employees with a gun before driving away.

Police said the man, who has not been identified, pulled up to the drive-through order mechanism at the Statesville Boulevard restaurant and was informed there would be a longer-than-usual wait time because they were short-staffed. The man apparently became angry and drove around to the actual window where food is picked up.

After using a profanity or two to question the wait, the man was told he needed to leave, at which time he took out a gun and pointed it at employees as he pulled away.

Investigators say the restaurant is working with their IT department to get the footage from the on-site camera to police.

