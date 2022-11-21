Home invasion: 14, including three year old, held at gunpoint early Saturday Published 10:26 am Monday, November 21, 2022

SALISBURY – Around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, Salisbury police say two men kicked in the front door of a single family home on Shaver Street and held 14 family members, including a three-year-old, at gunpoint while they ransacked the house and demanded money.

Reports say family members, who range in age from late 40s down to three, were awakened by knocking on the door, then the door was kicked in. Two men, one showing a gun, entered the home demanding money.

The family was forced into the living room together and held at gunpoint while the perpetrators searched the house, and a pair of shoes, a laptop and $200 in cash was taken. No one was injured in the incident, and no suspects have been identified.

Another male member of the family returned home and called police at 6 a.m. Police said the delay may have been due to cultural or language barriers.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation, bringing in a canine unit, and the scene will be further processed today.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 866-639-5245.

