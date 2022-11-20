Man arrested for attempts to hit officer with car; two others charged for trying to help with getaway Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 20, 2022

SALISBURY — A local man wanted on charges for attempting to hit police officers with his car was finally found and arrested Nov. 6, along with two others who are now facing accessory after the fact charges.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, David Lee Winecoff, 34, was originally wanted for violation of his parole. When parole officers tried to arrest him on Oct. 21, instead of following orders to get out of his truck, he put the vehicle in gear and aimed at one of the officers. Reports indicate he tried to hit the officer with his truck before running from the scene.

Officers were able to get security camera footage from the Duck Arcade on Mooresville Road that showed Winecoff’s actions. That led to a warrant for his arrest on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Once the warrant was issued, members of the sheriff’s Criminal Apprehension Team, Crime Reduction Unit, patrol units, Salisbury Police officers and the N.C. Department of Public Safety began trying to find Winecoff.

The CAT squad used GeoLocation tools to narrow down the search area, and in the process, arrested two additional individuals, Miranda Dillard Head, 39, and Timothy Lee Loflin, for accessory after the fact of a crime.

In order to be charged with accessory, a person is aware a crime has been committed but engages in the following or something similar: helping someone conceal a crime after it has happened; aiding a person in escaping or hiding; lying to law enforcement in order to help the perpetrator.

Head received a $7,500 bond; Loflin received a $5,000 bond.

On Nov. 6, at approximately 2 p.m., investigators found Winecoff, who had circled back to his own residence. According to the sheriff’s office, when taken into custody, Winecoff told investigators he had “never been chased down as he was on these charges,” and he had nowhere else to go or to hide,

Winecoff was brought before a Rowan County Magistrate and received a $350,000 secured bond.

