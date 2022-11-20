Letters to the editor: Nov. 20 Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 20, 2022

Blame McConnell for Republicans’ losses

First, I don’t like the Democrats in Washington. They are worse than most of the Republicans.

That said, McConnell is below them, a RINO, he caused the lost of the Senate. He hated to Tea Party and Trump and now caused the Trump candidates to lose.

He is supposed to represent all Republicans. The Republicans need new blood, but he was re-elected in a secret vote, so we would not know who voted for him , to protect the corrupt senators.

I called Sen. Tillis’ offices wanting to know how he voted, gave name and phone number, heard nothing. Told his answering machine I would be writing the Post and other newspapers.

Today I got a phone call from Russia, I don’t know anyone in Russia and it may be a scam artist or trying to set me up, funny, LOL.

Tillis is a RINO and votes with McConnell and the Democrats, against his word and promises. We did a new party, one for the people of the United States, that keeps the Constitution and laws of this country, not one that is trying to destroy our country and fill their pockets (Democrats, Pelosi), or RINOS (Republicans, McConnell), that want to fill their pockets and stay in power, no matter the cost.

The people of this country should come first, period. Now we are last in both parties. .

— Chris Rodgers

China Grove

Tillis betrays those who voted him in

Our own Sen. Tom Tillis of N.C. has betrayed those who sent him to Washington to represent us.

Tillis, one of 16 RINOs, voted to pass the bill giving homosexuals “equality” in marriage. Mankind does not have the right nor the ability to redefine marriage. Marriage was created by God and only He can define it. God clearly states the marriage union consists of one man and one woman.

Now, since many think they know more than God, they take it upon themselves to tell God “sorry, but you’re wrong. We’ll make our own choice.”

If homosexuals want to live in a pretend marriage, so be it, but to codify aberrant behavior dooms our country. This arrogant, self aggrandizement only leads to destruction.

Tillis has brought judgment upon us all by actively promoting what God calls an abomination. If God has mercy upon us and allows us to have four more years before He releases His wrath, remember this when voting in 2026.

“There is a way that seems right to a man, but its end is the way of death” (Proverbs 14:12).

Take time to call his office and put him on notice that you will no longer support him (202-224-6342).

— Renee Coates Scheidt

Salisbury

