Hotwire official speaks with business leaders Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 20, 2022

SALISBURY — More than 120 business leaders attended the Rowan Chamber’s Power In Partnership (PIP) breakfast on Thursday morning to hear Sue Kelly with Hotwire Communications speak. The PIP was held at Trinity Oaks with a brief presentation from Rowan United Way.

“Sue Kelly is originally from Ireland and has had an impressive career,” said Chamber President Elaine Spalding. “She shared some excellent leadership advice and time management skills along with an update on Hotwire Communications.”

Kelly is executive vice president and general manager, Carolinas, for Hotwire Communications. She is responsible for both North Carolina and South Carolina operations and has over 20 years of experience as an enterprise, sales and technology executive. She is a graduate of West Virginia Wesleyan College for her BA and has her masters from University of Arkansas.

Hotwire’s operation in Salisbury increased from 32 to 51 employees in 2022. Hotwire Communications is a 20 year old telecommunications business based in Florida with 1,500 employees nationwide. The City of Salisbury entered a partnership with Hotwire five years ago to take over its fiber optic network. The City has owned its own broadband network since December 2008. Salisbury was hailed as the first municipality in the nation to offer 10 gigabit speeds.

The Chamber’s next PIP breakfast will be on Dec. 15 at The Abbey (128 N. Fulton St.) with Phil Kirk speaking. For more information, contact the Rowan Chamber at (704) 633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com or www.rowanchamber.com

