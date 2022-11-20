Area Sports: Big game for Downs, Catawba women off to 4-0 start Published 1:05 am Sunday, November 20, 2022

From staff reports

SALISBURY — Catawba’s women’s basketball team stayed undefeated with a 74-56 win against Lander on Saturday afternoon at Goodman Gym.

Catawba (4-0) shot 43.5 percent and forced 20 turnovers. The Indians started slow, but finished fast.

Sara McIntosh scored 20 for the Indians. Janiya Downs (South Rowan) made two of Catawba’s five 3-pointers, scored 17 points and led the rebounding with nine.

Mercedes Wampler and Lyrik Thorne added 15 points each for the Indians, who pulled away in the fourth quarter.

Lander 17 13 17 9 — 56

Catawba 13 17 25 19 — 74

Catawba scoring — McIntosh 20, Downs 17, Thorne 15, Wampler 15, Spry 3, Baker 2

Catawba men

SALISBURY — Catawba’s men’s basketball team cruised to an 82-66 win against North Greenville on Saturday at Goodman Gym.

Catawba (4-1) took care of this one in the first half with 58-percent shooting that included 9-for-15 accuracy from the 3-point line.

Catawba expanded a 17-point halftime edge to a 23-point lead in the early stages of the second half.

DeAngelo Epps led the Indians with 18 points. Adrian Scarborough (14), Javeon Jones (12) and Kris Robinson (11) were also in double figures.

N. Greenville 30 36 — 66

Catawba 47 35 — 82

Catawba scoring — Epps 18, Scarborough 14, Jones 12, Robinson 11, Wallace 9, Gerald 8, Kowalski 3, McKeehan 3, Ethridge 2, Tinsley 2.

Men’s hoops

Jailen Williams (Carson) had 15 points, six steals and five rebounds in 21 minutes as Claflin routed Morris 109-59.

LC women

SALISBURY — Livingstone’s women’s basketball team got its first win on Saturday afternoon, rolling 70-42 over the Apprentice School.

After a close first half at New Trent Gym, the Blue Bears blew it open with a big third quarter.

Jamiah Lane paced the Blue Bears with 18 points, while Samiyah Briggs had 16.

App. School 6 17 7 12 — 42

Livingstone 10 17 27 16 — 70

LC scoring — Lane 18, Briggs 16, Boyce 9, Carter 6, A. Alexander 6, Clay 3, J. Alexander 3, Marcus 3, Terrell 2, Lake 2, Chambers 2.

All-SAC football

Mars Hill linebacker Jabril Norman (Salisbury) was named as a second team linebacker for the Mountain Division.

•••

Carson-Newman’s Andrew Bradshaw (Carson) was the first team long snapper for the Mountain Division.

•••

Catawba’s only first teamer for the Piedmont Division was return specialist Kujuan Pryor.

Pryor made second team as a receiver. Clayton Crile was the second team punter and kicker, while DB Ny Brown made second team.

College cross country

Madison Clay became the first Catawba women’s cross country runner to win a regional title on Saturday at Wingate. She ran 21:33 on the 6K course.

Catawba qualified as a team for the D-II Nationals with a third-place finish. Catawba’s Raina Andrews placed fourth in 22:12.

•••

Pfeiffer’s Madison Lowery ran 23:12 in the Division III Nationals held in Lansing, Mich., and finished 77th in a field of 293.

The 6K women’s meet was run on a snowy course with temperatures in the 20s and 15 mph wind.

Robert Marchinko coaches the Falcons.

College volleyball

Tori Hester (West Rowan) had 18 kills, 18 digs and three aces for Troy in Saturday’s 3-2 loss to James Madison in the semifinals of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

•••

Flagler beat Augusta 3-2 to advance to the championship game of the Southeast Regional against the winner of Saturday night’s Wingate-Lander match.

Women’s soccer

Carolina University (formerly Piedmont International) won the NCCAA D1 South Region Championship on Saturday.

The Winston-Salem school beat Bob Jones in the final. West Davidson grad Alessandra Lopez scored the game-winning goal for the Bulls.

Former South Rowan coach Kyle Neal is the head coach of Carolina International. Mary Jester (South Rowan) has been a four-year starter.

•••

Top-seeded Columbus State won the Southeast Regional, advancing by topping Flagler 4-2 in PKs after the teams tied 1-all.

College football

Charlotte QB Chris Reynolds (Davie) was 20-for-30 for 268 yards in Saturday’s 26-21 win against Louisiana Tech.

Reynolds surpassed 10,000 yards for his career.

CFL

Keion Adams (Salisbury) is a defensive end for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Winnipeg is in tonight’s Grey Cup, the Canadian Football’s League’s Super Bowl, at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

HS wrestling

Trey Hill took first place in the Buddy Lowery Invitational Tournament at Davie, as Carson opened the season.

Joseph Little, Christian Kluttz, Cole Kirkpatrick and Joe Giles had runner-up finishes for the Cougars.

Wrestling scores can be reported to mike.london@salisburypost.com.

HS baseball

East Rowan senior Morgan Padgett announced a commitment to UNC Pembroke.

Padgett is a versatile defensive player. He batted .309 with 24 RBIs for the Mustangs as a junior.

He plays showcase baseball for the the South Charlotte Panthers.

HS football

A.L. Brown’s Ty Woods was named Punter/Kicker of the Year for the Greater Metro Conference.

HS soccer

Hickory beat Jacksonville 2-1 for the 3A state championship. Cardinal Gibbons topped Weddington 1-0 for the 4A title.

Boys basketball

Carson’s boys opened with a 61-53 loss at Mount Pleasant on Friday.

Jonah Drye scored 12 for the Cougars. Collin Ball had 11, and BJ Howard and Cameron Burleyson added eight each for the Cougars, who play at A.L. Brown on Monday. Adam Sheparis scored 29 for the Tigers.

Girls basketball

Madilyn Cherry (20) and Kynlee Dextraze (16) scored career highs as South Rowan opened with a 56-43 win against West Iredell on Friday.

•••

Allie Martin had 12 points and seven rebounds in Carson’s 41-38 loss at Mount Pleasant on Friday.

•••

Mackenzie Chabala scored 34 points for 1 of 1 Prep Academy in Saturday’s 86-26 win against Cabarrus Charter.

