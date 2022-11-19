Salisbury Civitans salute veterans

Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 19, 2022

By Post Lifestyles

 Front row from left: Dave Clay, Elaine Howle, Mark Beymer. Back rows: Pete Prunkl, Marny Hendrick, Boyd Morgan, John Graham, Justin Mounts (guest speaker), Dr. Bob Wilson, Dr. Norman Sloop. Not pictured: Jim Norman, Randy Overcash Submitted photo

SALISBURY — Veterans from World War II to Desert Storm were honored by the Civitan Club of Salisbury at their Nov. 10 meeting. Former Rowan County Veterans Service Officer Elaine Howle arranged for Justin Mounts, director of Rowan County Veterans Services to address the club.

Mounts spoke of his dedication to securing Veterans all the benefits they deserve. Of the 100 members of the club, 11 served in the military. Nine veterans were available for a photo after
the meeting. For more information about the Civitan Club of Salisbury, go to  www.salisburycivitan.org.

