Salisbury Civitans salute veterans Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 19, 2022

SALISBURY — Veterans from World War II to Desert Storm were honored by the Civitan Club of Salisbury at their Nov. 10 meeting. Former Rowan County Veterans Service Officer Elaine Howle arranged for Justin Mounts, director of Rowan County Veterans Services to address the club.

Mounts spoke of his dedication to securing Veterans all the benefits they deserve. Of the 100 members of the club, 11 served in the military. Nine veterans were available for a photo after

the meeting. For more information about the Civitan Club of Salisbury, go to www.salisburycivitan.org.

