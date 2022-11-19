Rowan Cougars win silver medals at state Senior Games Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 19, 2022

1 of 2

The Rowan Cougars 60 and older and 50 and older teams from Rowan County Senior Games both won silver medals in the 2022 North Carolina Senior Games state finals basketball tournament held Nov. 11-13 at East Carolina University. Rowan Senior Games is part of a statewide network of 53 local programs sanctioned by the North Carolina Senior Games Inc. The nonprofit organization dedicated to providing year-round health promotion and education for adults 50 years of age and older. Finishing with silver qualifies both teams to compete in the National Senior Games in 2023 in Pittsburgh in July.

Comments