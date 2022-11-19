Rowan 4-H Casserole Cook-off Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 19, 2022

By Laura Allen

N.C. Cooperative Extension

If your child loves cooking or if they are interested in exploring their culinary skills, Rowan County 4-H has an opportunity available for them.

Register your child now to participate in the Rowan County 4-H Casserole Cook-off. Pre-registration is required and is open from now until Dec. 1 to participate. Rowan youths ages 5-18 (as of their birthday on Jan. 1, 2022) are eligible to participate. Participation is free and it is free to enroll in 4-H!

All rules and details can be found at our Rowan County Cooperative Extension website at https://rowan.ces.ncsu.edu/2022/09/rowan-county-4-h-casserole-cook-off/.

If your child is not already enrolled in 4-H, you must enroll your child in 4-HOnline first so they can be approved as a member (allow 2-3 days for their approval). The website is v2.4honline.com. Then, once approved you can go back into 4-HOnline to register them for this event.

To register for this event, login to 4-HOnline, click on your child’s name, and then click “events” and complete the registration process. If you need help with this process, feel free to email laura_allen@ncsu.edu.

Please note that your child’s recipe must be submitted as part of the pre-registration process.

It is important to note that all casserole entries must be brought to the N.C. Cooperative Extension of Rowan County office on either Sunday, Dec. 4, from 3-4 p.m. only or Monday, Dec. 5, from 8-10 a.m. only. The address is 2727 Old Concord Road, Suite A in Salisbury. Casseroles should be brought in an aluminum pan that does not have to be returned.

Prizes will be awarded.

If you have questions about the 4-H Casserole Cook-off or if you are interested in learning more about 4-H opportunities for youth, contact 4-H agent Laura Allen at 704-216-8970 or laura_allen@ncsu.edu.

Rowan County 4-H is the youth development component of Rowan County Cooperative Extension. Visit us at rowan.ces.ncsu.edu or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Laura Allen is 4-H agent with the Rowan County Extension.

