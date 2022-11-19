New recipes come with return of Cheerwine Holiday Punch Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 19, 2022

1 of 3

SALISBURY — Cheerwine, the family-owned soft drink from Salisbury, is encouraging people to eat, drink and be merry with the uniquely Southern soda this holiday season.

Cheerwine is celebrating the return of its Holiday Punch by partnering with 14 chefs, mixologists and well-known community members from across the Carolinas to release a brand new recipe collection just in time for the holidays. Each food recipe features Cheerwine (or Cheerwine Syrup), while the mixologists incorporated Cheerwine Holiday Punch into their cocktails.

Cheerwine Holiday Punch combines the soda’s beloved cherry flavor, tangy pineapple juice and bright, bubbly ginger ale to create a unique seasonal taste. Cheerwine Holiday Punch is now available online and in Carolina grocery stores while supplies last.

“Families across the South have incorporated Cheerwine into their time-honored traditions for ages,” says Joy Harper, the great-great granddaughter of Cheerwine’s founder and vice president of marketing for Cheerwine. “We’re thrilled to debut these one-of-a-kind Cheerwine-inspired creations and know people will enjoy including them into their holiday celebrations for years to come. We’re grateful to all our partners for sharing their creative recipes with their fellow Carolinians.”

Here is the list of partners and their original Cheerwine recipes:

Charleston

Charlotte

Columbia

Greenville

The Triad

Donald Moore (president and GM, Greensboro Grasshoppers): Sweet and Hot Cheerwine Barbecue Baked Beans

Seven of the partners will serve their Cheerwine creations at their establishments during the holiday season while supplies last, including Lenoir, Billy Sunday, The Spindle Bar, Art Bar, The Grand on Main, CAMP and UP on the Roof. Please call ahead to confirm the Cheerwine cocktails and dishes are available.

Cheerwine is also excited to unveil its 2022 holiday gift line. Whether you’re looking for stocking stuffers or gift sets, there’s something for the Cheerwine fan in your life.

For more information about Cheerwine Holiday Punch, go to cheerwine.com/punch/.

Comments