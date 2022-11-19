Library Notes: The library has more than just books! Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 19, 2022

By Amanda Bosch

Rowan Public Library

Have you cut the cable cord? Are you looking for ad-free high quality digital video content for your kids? A library card is a magical passport to many wonderful resources for children.

One great resource you can access using your library card and the Rowan Public Library is the Just for Kids video collection. There are a variety of subjects and categories that will appeal to children of all ages. PBS favorites like “Reading Rainbow” are accessible as well as clips from “Sesame Street.”

To access Just For Kids Streaming Collection, go to the Rowan Public Library homepage at www.rowanpubliclibrary.org. Click on Library Services. Click Digital Services. Click NC LIVE. You will be prompted to input your Library Card Number and PIN. If you do not have a library card or you do not know your PIN, your helpful librarians can help you get a library card or create a new PIN for your account.

Once you get to the NC LIVE homepage, click Video. Video resources are listed alphabetically and you can find the Just for Kids Streaming Collection under J. Click the title of the database (Just for Kids Streaming Collection) and the library will connect you to the database.

Once you are in the database, you can find the videos you and your child(ren) will enjoy. Click and learn about nature, discover homework help or even read along as books and stories are bright to life for early learners.

Your library has many wonderful resources from physical books, magazines and newspapers to online videos, online classes, language learning, test prep materials and even job searching tools. A library card is free and is your passport to many wonderful adventures. Spending a rainy afternoon singing along to videos and watching your favorite characters can make some great memories. Sign up for your library card today and discover the many resources that Rowan Public Library has to offer!

Amanda Bosch is a librarian at Rowan Public Library.

