College men’s basketball: LC falls to Morehouse Published 2:20 am Saturday, November 19, 2022

Staff report

ATLANTA — Livingstone’s men’s basketball team is still searching for its first win of the young season,

The Blue Bears lost 70-67 to Morehouse at Forbes Arena on Friday.

Andrew Stewart scored 21 for Morehouse (2-1), including a decisive 3-pointer with six seconds left.

Livingstone shot 37.9 percent, made only four 3-pointers and turned it over 23 times, but still had its chances.

Paul Tako led the Blue Bears (0-3) with 19 points. Arion Broadnax scored 14, while De’Marr McRae had 13.

Livingstone 32 35 — 67

Morehouse 30 40 — 70

LC scoring — P. Tako 19, Broadnax 145, McRae 13, Leach 7, Tiller 5, S. Tako 3, Allen 2, Broderick 2, Lassiter 2.

