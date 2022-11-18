Salisbury man sentenced for heroin trafficking Published 12:00 am Friday, November 18, 2022

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man was sentenced Tuesday to 70 to 93 months (5 years, 10 months to 7 years, 9 months) for a conviction on drug trafficking.

Christopher Wayne Piercy, of Safrit Road, was the subject of an investigation by Rowan County Sheriff’s Office SIU division in December of 2020. During the investigation, Piercy sold narcotics to an undercover officer and when he was subsequently stopped, he was found with more drugs.

As part of the plea agreement, Piercy pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking heroin,

