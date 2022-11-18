Letters to the editor: Nov. 17 Published 12:00 am Friday, November 18, 2022

Check those census figures

Goes without saying it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see that Mr. Prophet (Nov. 13) is not a rocket scientist.

He declares that people are leaving NY, MI and IL in “droves.” Define for us a drove and present your data in concrete figures. You can go online and find census numbers to substantiate your claims. I would like to see your results. Meanwhile, whine on until the Georgia runoff.

— W.L. Poole

Salisbury

A different view of the South during Civil War

In response to a letter that was written by Alissa Redmond (Nov. 8), she said that the South and our leaders were in rebellion and that they were traitors. I’m here to say that it is simply not true.

Horace Greeley who was the newspaper editor of the New York Tribune at the time said: “If the Declaration of Independence justified the secession of 3,000,000 colonists in 1776, I do not see why the Constitution ratified by the same men should not justify the secession of 5,000,000 of the Southerners from the Federal Union in 1861.”

Also, Abraham Lincoln said: “Any people whatever have a right to abolish the existing government and form a new one that suits them better.” – Congressional Records, 1847).

R.G. Horton, in his book “Youth’s History of the Civil War,” published in 1868, says: It is extremely doubtful whether the abolitionists will ever dare to bring President Davis before a fair tribunal; for in that case they would themselves be proved the traitors and rebels which they accuse him of being. Probably under some pretext he will be allowed liberty and thus end the last act in the four years tragedy of sorrow. His counsel demanded a speedy trail knowing he would be vindicated. The Federal Government postponed the trial three years. When at last, the case was called Chief Justice Chase blocked the prosecution by some technical point and referred the decision to the Supreme Court, and that case, today, rests on the Supreme Court docket never to be brought to trial — what does this prove? It completely vindicates the man and the cause!

— Perry Miller

Salisbury

Comments