City of Salisbury thanks volunteers Published 12:00 am Friday, November 18, 2022

SALISBURY — The Salisbury City Council held a special thank you reception for volunteers on boards and commissions Wednesday night at city hall.

Volunteers from 15 boards and commissions showed up to enjoy food and drink while also getting a chance to mingle and share stories and experiences.

“Coming out of COVID and coming back, we haven’t been able to recognize the volunteers in several years now. So, this is just a night to thank them for their time, thank them for their volunteer hours. We understand that their work and commitment, the free time that they give us, makes a real big impact on the community,” said Salisbury’s Administrative Services Director Kelly Baker.

Jessica Cloward has lived in Salisbury for seven years and is currently on the housing advocacy commission. Originally from Florida, Cloward saw the passion that other residents had for Salisbury when she first moved here and wanted to be a part of it. She appreciates what the city council has done to highlight the volunteers and all they do everyday to make Salisbury what it is.

“It’s really sweet, really kind. I love seeing everybody. Seeing people from the last commission that I was a part of. It was a really sweet thing,” she said.

During the reception, Mayor Karen Alexander spoke some kind words to the volunteers in attendance, while other council members also gave brief statements of thanks as well. “We hope to make this an annual event because you are so very important to our community,” Alexander said.

Boards, commissions

• Alternate Methods of Design Commission

• Bell Tower Green Committee

• Community Appearance Commission

• Greenway, Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee

• Historic Preservation Commission

•Housing Advocacy Commission

• Human Relations Council

• Hurley Park Advisory Board

• Parks and Recreation Advisory Board

• Planning Board (also serves as Board of Adjustment)

• Public Art Commission

• Transportation Advisory Board

• Tree Board

• Fireman’s Relief Fund Board

• Forward 2040 Committee

