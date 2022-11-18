Blotter Nov. 18 Published 12:00 am Friday, November 18, 2022

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

A larceny of building materials from a building on East Ridge Road was reported to have occurred between 6 p.m. Nov. 14 and noon Nov. 15. Total estimated loss was $957.

• Vandalism resulting in property damage to a residence on Back Creek Church Road, Mt. Ulla reportedly occurred about 1:15 p.m. Nov. 15.

• Larceny from a motor vehicle on Wright Road, Kannapolis was reported to have occurred between 1:26 p.m. Oct. 31 and 1:26 p.m. Nov. 14. Total estimated loss was $1,350.

• Theft of a chainsaw from a property on West Ritchie Road was reported to have occurred between 12:50 and 1:35 p.m. Nov. 15. Total estimated loss was $1,540.

• Christian Damari Scott, 18, was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

• Jeffrey Lynwood Kellam, 35, was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and assault on a female.

Salisbury Police

A larceny on South Jake Alexander Boulevard was reported about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16. Total estimated loss was $800.

— Elisabeth Strillacci

