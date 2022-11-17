ShoutOuts Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 17, 2022

Overton First Class Explorers

The following were recognized at Overton Elementary School as First Class Explorers for doing an exemplary job of demonstrating the interpersonal skill of creativity in September:

Kindergarten: Brylan Landis, Hadiyah Shields, Zoe Meija

First Grade: Caroline Fisher, Marie Sosa, Rahcir Drewery

Second Grade: Gertrude Ghandour, Emma Stephenson, Merritt Bucy

Third Grade: Morgan Pugh, Euna Bolin, Sarah McKinney

Fourth Grade: James Stephenson, Rylie Miclette

Fifth Grade: Major Prowell, Natalie Satterly, Dylan Cabrera, Cristofer Salazar

The following were recognized at Overton in October for doing an exemplary job of demonstrating the interpersonal skill of leadership:

Kindergarten: Abel Bucy, Kamylah Carter, Alaya Black

First Grade: Robyn Gordon, Alisha Allison, Rowen Black

Second Grade: Londyn Williams, Cameron Smoot, Abby King

Third Grade: Vanessa Vindel, Brooklyn Tate, Sawyer Davis, Jamal Angle

Fourth Grade: Jillian King, Malakai Turner, Leessly Perez

Fifth Grade: KeAsia Sellers, Clayton Davis, Azylen Ayivi

Bostian Elementary Good Citizens

These Bostian Elementary students are being honored for standing out as exemplary citizens for October.

Kindergarten: Alyse King, Brooks Barnhardt, Katelyn Rogers, Gunnur Burridge, Arabella Deweese, Wyatt McKnight

First Grade: Neo Machado, Jocelyn Young, Aveyah Sloop, Paisley Hines, Beatrice Saysombath, Luke Keener

Second Grade: Teagan Fauth, Quinn Weber, Bristol Benton, Harrison Mabrito, Emery McKnight, Raelynn Russell

Third Grade: Joshua Olsted, Dorie Clark, Mia Ascencion, Garrison Broome, Cara Johnson, Zion Avila, Kennedy Russell

Fourth Grade: Savannah Mabrito, Grayleigh Parks, Gabe Yacano, Myla Fletcher, Miles Pethel, Hailey Seaford

Fifth Grade: Brennon Varney, Audrey Rogers, Whitney Jones, Charlie Pethel, Harmony Jarvis, Brock Galloway, Desire’ Smith

Comments