ShoutOuts
Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 17, 2022
Overton First Class Explorers
The following were recognized at Overton Elementary School as First Class Explorers for doing an exemplary job of demonstrating the interpersonal skill of creativity in September:
Kindergarten: Brylan Landis, Hadiyah Shields, Zoe Meija
First Grade: Caroline Fisher, Marie Sosa, Rahcir Drewery
Second Grade: Gertrude Ghandour, Emma Stephenson, Merritt Bucy
Third Grade: Morgan Pugh, Euna Bolin, Sarah McKinney
Fourth Grade: James Stephenson, Rylie Miclette
Fifth Grade: Major Prowell, Natalie Satterly, Dylan Cabrera, Cristofer Salazar
The following were recognized at Overton in October for doing an exemplary job of demonstrating the interpersonal skill of leadership:
Kindergarten: Abel Bucy, Kamylah Carter, Alaya Black
First Grade: Robyn Gordon, Alisha Allison, Rowen Black
Second Grade: Londyn Williams, Cameron Smoot, Abby King
Third Grade: Vanessa Vindel, Brooklyn Tate, Sawyer Davis, Jamal Angle
Fourth Grade: Jillian King, Malakai Turner, Leessly Perez
Fifth Grade: KeAsia Sellers, Clayton Davis, Azylen Ayivi
Bostian Elementary Good Citizens
These Bostian Elementary students are being honored for standing out as exemplary citizens for October.
Kindergarten: Alyse King, Brooks Barnhardt, Katelyn Rogers, Gunnur Burridge, Arabella Deweese, Wyatt McKnight
First Grade: Neo Machado, Jocelyn Young, Aveyah Sloop, Paisley Hines, Beatrice Saysombath, Luke Keener
Second Grade: Teagan Fauth, Quinn Weber, Bristol Benton, Harrison Mabrito, Emery McKnight, Raelynn Russell
Third Grade: Joshua Olsted, Dorie Clark, Mia Ascencion, Garrison Broome, Cara Johnson, Zion Avila, Kennedy Russell
Fourth Grade: Savannah Mabrito, Grayleigh Parks, Gabe Yacano, Myla Fletcher, Miles Pethel, Hailey Seaford
Fifth Grade: Brennon Varney, Audrey Rogers, Whitney Jones, Charlie Pethel, Harmony Jarvis, Brock Galloway, Desire’ Smith