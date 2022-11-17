Service with Purpose: Pickleball courts being dedicated with Saturday fundraiser at YMCA Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 17, 2022

SALISBURY — The J.F. Hurley Family YMCA will host a food drive and fundraiser Saturday Nov. 19, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. for Christmas Happiness, which raises funds for families that are unable to afford Christmas presents for their children.

A portion of the proceeds will be sent to the YMCA of southwest Florida, which was impacted by Hurricane Ian. This fundraiser is held by the Salisbury YMCA and funds will be given to the Salvation Army and the YMCA of Southwest Florida branches that include Fort Myers and Bonita Springs.

At 10 a.m. the new outdoor pickleball courts at J.F. Hurley Family YMCA will be dedicated. For suggested donations of $20 or more at check-in, you can have access to open play. Donations of $40 or more include YIP Insurance, one-two games on the pickleball roll court and introductory lessons to pickleball, cornhole and giant Jenga.

To pre register, visit Facebook Group HJT Ball Y’All, Team Reach Group code 27292, or text 704-754-3698/336-300-0823.

Comments