Lessons and carols this Thanksgiving weekend at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 17, 2022

SALISBURY — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church invites the entire community to its “Advent Lessons and Carols” on Sunday, Nov. 27, at 5:30 p.m.

The children’s choir, youth choir, and chancel choir of St. Luke’s will present hymns, anthems, and carols to prepare hearts for Christmas. Lessons from the Old and New Testaments will be read by members of St. Luke’s.

This will be the church’s first Lessons and Carols led by new Director of Music Ministries Stephen Williams. Williams relocated to Salisbury this past July from Pennsylvania where he was canon for music ministries at the Cathedral Church of the Nativity and artist in residence at Moravian University. An accomplished organist, Williams studied organ performance and choral conducting at Brevard College, Westminster Choir College of Rider University, The Juilliard School and West Chester University.

Lessons and Carols will be an opportunity to “recenter and reflect on the Advent themes of longing, hope and peace. Since this particular liturgy was developed for the Cathedral in Salisbury, England, it seems a fitting choice. I’m looking forward to sharing it with this community,” said Williams.

Members of the St. Luke’s children’s and youth choirs are Rowen Black, Eleanor Black, Emma Stephenson, James Stephenson, Malachi Whitson, Ryleigh Brady, Finley Driggers, Ava Gill, Anna Gill, Vivian Hart, Rachel Tinsley, Clara Tinsley, Emily Courtemanche, John Graham Corriher, Ruby Corriher and Salem Griffith.

Advent Lessons and Carols is at 5:30 p.m on Nov. 27. Guests and visitors are welcome. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church is located at 131 W. Council St. in downtown Salisbury. For more information, go to www.SLS.church, call 704-633-3221 or email office@SLS.church.

