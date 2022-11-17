Kannapolis’ water treatment plant receives award

Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 17, 2022

By Elisabeth Strillacci

Kannapolis Water Resources Staff Members - Alex Anderson, Director of Water Resources; James Irvin, Brian Woodie, Natalie Curry, Tyler Legg, Gerald Faulkner, and Wilmer Melton, Assistant City Manager. Submitted photo

KANNAPOLIS — The staff at the Kannapolis water treatment plant have been recognized as one of 66 plants in North Carolina to surpass state and federal standards for clean water. This is the sixth consecutive year the city has achieved this honor.

The city has earned the North Carolina’s Area Wide Optimization Program Award, which means turbidity levels in the city’s water is below federal and state minimums — which is a good thing. Turbidity is a measure of cloudiness or haziness in the water caused by particles that can interfere with disinfection.

While all drinking water systems have to meet strict federal and state standards, Kannapolis has met performance goals that are significantly more stringent. This award is an example of how dedicated the water treatment plant staff is and their commitment to the city and its customers in providing a safe and dependable supply of drinking water.

The Area Wide Optimization Program (AWOP) is a joint program between the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and all U.S. states. North Carolina has participated since 2000 and works cooperatively with water systems to use existing equipment and treatment processes to improve and optimize water quality.

Comments

More News

Phase five: Rowan County landfill accepting bids for expansion

Salisbury City Council approves Parking Pilot Program for downtown

Seizing the reins: Catawba student leaders take over Operation Christmas Child activities

United Way continues to move toward annual goal

Print Article