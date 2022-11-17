Kannapolis Christmas events start with tree lighting Saturday Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 17, 2022

KANNAPOLIS — A Kannapolis Christmas will officially kick off at Village Park with the annual tree lighting ceremony and celebration of lights at 6 p.m., Saturday. The celebration of lights runs through Dec. 30. The Kannapolis Christmas Parade returns on Dec. 10.

You can ride the Winderland Express, a g-24 scale replica CP Huntington engine, and count down the 12 days of Christmas as you view holiday light displays. Manufactured in Italy, the Village Park Carousel features 1,800 lights. Admission to the park and viewing of the lights is free; tickets are required to ride the carousel and train. Reservation information for the train and carousel are at www.kannapolisnc.gov/christmas. The park is located at 700 West C Street in Kannapolis.

Santa will also visit the park, which will also feature performances from the Kannapolis Singing Bears, on Saturday. Local community groups and musicians will perform Christmas songs on various nights.

Live music, entertainment and fireworks will follow the tree lighting at approximately 6:15 p.m.

Nov. 20-Dec. 30 – Open 6-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays; 6-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. (closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day). Village Park will be open to celebrate the holidays. Area choirs and school groups will perform on select evenings between 6-8 pm (Dec. 6, 7, 8, 13, 14 and 15). Bring your wish list for your visit with Santa – you are welcome to take your photo with him at no charge. Other activities include making a holiday craft and enjoying s’mores around the fire pit. Local craft and artisans be on hand and food trucks will have food and drinks for sale.

Nov. 25-27 – Begin your holiday shopping Thanksgiving weekend at the Holiday Market. Local vendors and artists will have holiday goodies for sale. The market will be inside Kannapolis City Hall, 401 Laureate Way from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Food and drinks will be on sale. Free admission.

Dec. 10 — The Kannapolis Christmas Parade begins in downtown Kannapolis at 6 p.m. It usually lasts until 7:30 p.m.

If you are interested in participating in the parade as a sponsor or a float entry, go to www.kannapolisnc.gov/christmas. A limited number of professional floats are available, or you can enter your own float.

