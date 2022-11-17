Gold Hill man collects $100,000 lottery win Published 4:56 pm Thursday, November 17, 2022

RALEIGH – Ricardo Sandoval Magdaleno of Gold Hill tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 lottery prize.

Magdaleno bought his lucky Premier Cash ticket from the Circle K on South Salisbury Avenue in Granite Quarry. He claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required federal and state withholdings, took home $71,016.

The Premier Cash game debuted in August 2021 with four top prizes of $2 million and eight $100,000 prizes. Magdaleno won the last $100,000 prize. One $2 million prize remains to be claimed.

Ticket sales from lottery games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $7.4 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Rowan County in 2021, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

