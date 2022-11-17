Gold Hill man collects $100,000 lottery win

Published 4:56 pm Thursday, November 17, 2022

By Staff Report

Ricardo Sandoval Magdaleno of Gold Hill shows off his winning lottery check. Submitted photo

RALEIGH Ricardo Sandoval Magdaleno of Gold Hill tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 lottery prize.

Magdaleno bought his lucky Premier Cash ticket from the Circle K on South Salisbury Avenue in Granite Quarry. He claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required federal and state withholdings, took home $71,016.

The Premier Cash game debuted in August 2021 with four top prizes of $2 million and eight $100,000 prizes. Magdaleno won the last $100,000 prize. One $2 million prize remains to be claimed.

Ticket sales from lottery games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $7.4 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Rowan County in 2021, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

