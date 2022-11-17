Bonsai exhibition coming to Kannapolis Dec. 3-4 Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 17, 2022

KANNAPOLIS — Bonsai hobbyists, gardeners and art lovers all can enjoy the beauty of these small trees when bonsai artists and vendors from all over the United States will display their trees for the 10th year in the atrium of the North Carolina Research Campus.

The Winter Silhouette Bonsai Show will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. On Saturday, bonsai demonstrations are at 10 a.m. by William Valavanis from New York and 1 p.m. by Tyler Sherrod of North Carolina. At 5:30, a bonsai auction will be held. Sunday’s demonstration is at 10 a.m. by Rodney Clemons from Georgia.

The event and parking are free. For more information, go to www.winterbonsai.net.

