Blotter for Nov. 17 Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 17, 2022

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

A West Rowan high school student was referred to juvenile authorities after he allegedly committed a minor assault against a teacher. According to reports, it is alleged the student shined a laser pointer light in the teacher’s eyes, causing her to seek medical treatment and to miss several days of work. The incident, which occurred Nov. 3, was initially reported immediately to school administrators, then a report was filed with Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 14. Because the incident involves a juvenile, no further information was available.

• A larceny from a building on U.S. Hwy. 601 was reported to have occurred between 2 p.m. Oct. 8 and 2 p.m. Nov. 14. Total estimated loss was $470.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Old Concord Road was reported to have occurred between 1 p.m. Nov. 12 and 5:35 p.m. Nov. 14. Total estimated loss was $700.

• Bernadette Neely, 59, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with simple assault.

• Otha Gill, 63, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with felony possession of cocaine.

• Jessica Camilla Sawyer, 24, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, schedule 6, up to 1/2 ounce.

• Lauren Bryce Harrah, 31, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.

• Jessica Marie Rebholz, 24, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with possession of 1/2 to 1 1/2 ounces of marijuana.

• Jeremias Mattias Chonko, 30, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with possession of up to 1/2 ounce of marijuana.

