Blotter for Nov. 16 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Deputies investigated a report of the theft of a motor vehicle from Chapman Farm Lane, Rockwell, between 10:30 p.m. Nov. 10 and 8:50 a.m. Nov. 11.

• A burglary of a residence on Sloop Road, Mt. Ulla was reported just after 2:30 p.m. Nov. 12.

• A truck was reported stolen from a residence on Twin Lake Drive, Salisbury on Nov, 13,

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Mellon Drive, Salisbury was reported at 2:34 p.m. Nov. 13. Total estimated loss was $300.

• A larceny from Myer’s Forest Products on Barber Junction Road in Cleveland was reported just after 3 p.m. Nov. 13. Total estimated loss was $25,000. Reports indicate copper wiring was stolen.

• Nancy Powell Lowe, 60, was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.

• Evan Jameal Jackson, 26, was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with misdemeanor possession of 1/2 to 1 1/2 ounces of marijuana.

• Owen Alexander Hartman, 24, was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with obtaining property by false pretenses.

• Thomas Heath Jordan, 48, was arrested Nov. 12 and charged with assault on a female.

• Meagan Leigh Johnston, 30, was arrested Nov. 12 and charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering.

• Randall William Howard, 52, arrested Nov. 12 and charged with communicating threats.

• Michael Eugene Watkins, 64, was arrested Nov. 12 and charged with simple assault.

• Riki Lyn Hyronemus, 42, was arrested Nov. 12 and charged with cyberstalking.

• Giuseppe Cirivello, 54, was arrested Nov. 13 and charged with assault on a female.

In Salisbury Police reports

• Property damage from a hit and run on West Innes Street was reported at 11:50 a.m. Nov. 14.

• Property damage to a residence on Old Plank Road was reported about 9 p.m. Nov. 14.

• Property damage from a hit and run on East Innes Street reportedly occurred between 11:30 p.m. Nov. 14 and 12:26 a.m. Nov. 15.

Comments