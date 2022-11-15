Four shootings over the weekend Published 12:10 am Tuesday, November 15, 2022

SALISBURY — Three of four shootings that happened over the weekend appear to be related, according to Salisbury police.

In the most serious of the incidents, two people including a 20-year old and a juvenile suffered injuries. In the remaining three, no people were injured but there was property damage.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called with reports of multiple shots fired at a house party on Messner Street between West Horah and West Monroe. The juvenile who was shot was taken to the hospital by EMS, and police reports show the second victim showed up at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center just after 2 a.m. with a gunshot graze. That victim later signed himself out of the hospital, according to sources. The juvenile remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Meanwhile, officers received reports of shots fired with property damage at a home in the 1500 block of Old Wilkesboro Road in the same time frame. The victim said the incident occurred sometime between midnight and 2 a.m. Investigators determined bullets had damaged a window and interior drywall. Police said numerous shell casings from both a rifle and a handgun were found at the scene.

Then at 2:27 a.m., a third call came in reporting shots fired with more property damage at a home in the 1400 block of West Horah, on the corner of Messner Street. Police said there were bullet holes in the front door, an interior wall and one bounced off a refrigerator.

In a fourth call that police at this time think may be unrelated, a victim in the 700 block of Pinehurst Street reported two bullet holes in and above a window frame, and two damage spots from bullets on the resident’s vehicle. The victim told police he had been away from home all day, so the shooting must have happened any time between 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., but a neighbor told police they heard the shooting around 8:30 a.m. Police were not contacted by the neighbor.

All incidents remain under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.

