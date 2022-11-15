Blotter Nov. 15 Published 12:00 am Tuesday, November 15, 2022

In Salisbury Police reports

• A larceny was reported from a building on Locke Street between 4 pm. Oct. 21 and 10:56 a.m. Nov. 11. Total estimated loss was $428.

• A larceny was reported from a location on Lash Drive between 8 a.m. Nov. 6 and 5:30 p.m. Nov. 11. Total estimated loss was $40.

• Property damage from a hit and run on West Jake Alexander Boulevard about 1 a.m. Nov. 12.

• Arson of a motor vehicle on North Shaver Street was reported to have occurred about 1:45 a.m. Nov. 12.

• Theft of a motor vehicle on West Monroe Street reportedly occurred between 8:03 p.m. Nov. 11 and 8 a.m. Nov. 12.

• Property damage from a hit and run on East Innes Street was reported about 12:27 a.m. Nov. 13.

• A larceny was reported from a building on Heilig Avenue about 5:10 p.m. Nov. 13. Total estimated loss was $360.

• Cameron Latrell Moody, 29, was arrested Nov. 12 and charged with carrying a concealed pistol/gun.

• William Thomas Kennedy, 22, was arrested Nov. 13 and charged with possession of stolen goods.

• Amie Elizabeth Linthicum, 29, was arrested Nov. 13 and charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Larceny from a motor vehicle on N.C. 801, Woodleaf, reportedly occurred between midnight Sept. 27 and 9:04 a.m. Nov. 9.

• Vandalism at a property on Ebenezer Road, Kannapolis reportedly occurred between 5:30 and 11 p.m. Nov. 9.

• Kelly Lynn Holloman, 31, was arrested Nov. 9 and charged with possession of controlled substance.

• Sherry Renee Stone, 34, was arrested Nov. 9 and charged with manufacture of controlled substance.

• Benjamin Harrison Jarvis, 42, was arrested Nov. 9 and charged with assault on a female.

• Michael Chase Kepley, 30, was arrested Nov. 9 and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.

