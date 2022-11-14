High school football: Playoff pairings, Round 3, Friday

Published 7:30 am Monday, November 14, 2022

By Post Sports

Salisbury's JyMikaah Wells stretches the ball out as he scores a TD. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

 

Third round

1A EAST

(8) Riverside-Martin (11-1) at (1) Tarboro (10-1)

(5) West Columbus (9-3) at (4) Northampton County (10-2)

(11) Hobbton (10-2) at (3) Rosewood (8-4)

(23) Perquimans (4-8) at (2) North Moore (12-0)

                    1A WEST

(8) Robbinsville (9-3) at (1) Eastern Randolph (10-1)

(12) Hayesville (7-5) at (4) Mount Airy (11-1)

(6) Draughn (11-1) at (3) Thomasville (11-1)

(7) Murphy (9-3) at (2) Andrews (12-0)

                   2A EAST

  (8) Cummings (9-3) at (1) Princeton (11-1)

(12) Wallace-Rose Hill (10-2) at (4) Nash Central (9-3)

(11) Hertford County (11-1) at (3) Whiteville (11-1)

(7) Clinton (11-1) at (2) East Duplin (11-1)

                  2A WEST

(8) Chase (12-0) at (1) Reidsville (11-1)

(13) Bunker Hill (11-1) at (5) Maiden (11-1)

(6) Salisbury (11-1) at (3) Burns (11-1)

(7) Monroe (11-1) at (2) East Surry (12-0)

                      3A EAST

(9) Southern Durham (8-4) at (1) Northern Nash (12-0)

(28) Triton  (7-5) at (21) Jacksonville (7-4)

(6) North Brunswick (11-1) at (3) Seventy-First (12-0)

(7) Terry Sanford (10-2) at (2) Eastern Alamance (11-1)

                      3A WEST

(8) West Charlotte (7-5) at (1) Kings Mountain (12-0)

(12) Ledford at (4) East Lincoln (12-0)

(14) Crest (9-3) at (11) South Point (11-1)

(23) Eastern Guilford (8-4) at (2) West Henderson (12-0)

4A EAST

(9) Pine Forest (10-2) at (1) Hillside (12-0)

(13) Southern Alamance (9-3) at (12) Millbrook (11-1)

(11) Rolesville (9-3) at (3) Wake Forest (10-2)

  (23) Jordan (6-6) at (2) New Bern (12-0)

4A WEST

(8) Independence (11-1) at (1) Grimsley (12-0)

(5) Hough (10-2) at (4) East Forsyth (12-0)

(14) Northwest Guilford (10-2) at (6)Weddington (11-1)

(15) Butler (10-2) at (7) A.C. Reynolds (11-1)

