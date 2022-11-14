Freeland Arcade robbed at gunpoint Published 7:39 pm Monday, November 14, 2022

SALISBURY — The Freeland Arcade at 1040 Freeland Drive, the scene of a homicide in March of this year, was robbed at gunpoint at 3:30 a.m. Monday morning, according to police reports.

Salisbury police said two men in dark clothing and wearing masks approached the security guard while at least three other people were in the facility. One of the men then pointed a gun at the guard and the robbers took the guard’s cell phone and his gun. They kicked in the door of the interior office and took an unknown amount of cash before escaping.

The guard’s phone was tracked and located in shrubs behind the old K-Mart where it had been tossed.

On March 3, Michael Connor Jr., was found shot to death in parking lot just outside this arcade around 9 p.m. That shooting remains under investigation.

Comments