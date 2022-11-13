Women’s college basketball: LC starts 0-2 in West Virginia Published 11:35 pm Sunday, November 13, 2022

Staff report

INSTITUTE, W, Va. — Livingstone’s women’s basketball team stayed in the game with Glenville State for a half on Sunday but couldn’t keep pace for 40 minutes.

Glenville State pulled away from a 39-30 halftime edge in the Atlantic Region Tip-off Challenge contest to romp 85-56 at the Walker Convocation Center.

Turnovers were the main issue for the Blue Bears. They committed 33, while Glenville State was making 12.

Livingstone rebounded well and shot well from the field (45.5 percent), but 3-for-10 foul shooting hurt.

Glenville State made 11 3-pointers.

Briana Chambers, a 6-foot-3 center from Australia, led the Blue Bears with 13 points on 6-for-10 shooting.

Alex Lake had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Livingstone lost 90-60 to West Virginia State on Saturday in the season opener.

Next for Livingstone is a 2 p.m. home game next Saturday against Apprentice School.

Livingstone 17 13 16 10 — 56

Glenville St. 20 19 24 22 —85

LC scoring — Chambers 13, Lake 10, Lane 8, Ferrell 7, Carter 5, A. Alexander 3, Boyce 3, Briggs 3, J. Alexander 2, Papa Konstantinou 2.

Comments