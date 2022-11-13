Two shot at party overnight Published 10:14 am Sunday, November 13, 2022

SALISBURY – Two people were injured overnight when multiple shots were fired at a party on Messner Street.

Police said a report of shots fired came in about 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, and on arrival, officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims has been treated and released; the other remains hospitalized. According to reports, the shooting broke out among those in attendance at the party.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury police at 704-638-5333.

