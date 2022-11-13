Mayor Alexander makes a Veterans Day trip to TerraBella Salisbury Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 13, 2022

SALISBURY— Mayor Karen Alexander visited TerraBella Salisbury for Veterans Day to honor those at the assisted living facility who have served in the military. Alexander made a short speech before presenting each veteran with a small badge that she wears herself.

Knowing what veterans mean to the community, Alexander sees these people as essential to what this country can be.

“I think that they are a visible and lasting symbol of the freedoms that were fought and died for, for each of us now. Obviously, our history is checkered at best, but America is really built on a dream. A dream that hasn’t come through full fruition yet, but we’re still working on it. As long as we have these men and women who are willing to give the ultimate sacrifice which is their lives,” Alexander said.

Getting this event ready was up to the staff, who felt this was a great way to celebrate the holiday.

“It started out small, but then I got the idea of getting the mayor involved because I thought it would really touch the hearts of our veterans and be very special,” said Misty Stillwell, director of celebrations at TerraBella Salisbury.

The veterans appreciated all that went into making the ceremony a success. “It’s nice and I’m glad to have been able to serve my country,” said Carlton Burton, an Air Force veteran.

Comments