Fun Factory off to a promising start

SALISBURY — Since The Fun Factory officially opened its doors on Oct. 29, owner Marianna Riley Jarrett has been surprised by Salisbury’s reaction to the indoor playground facility.

“My hopes for this business was for it to be a good thing for the community, something good for the kids to do and I think the response has been positive. We’re definitely looking to expand our staff because we are a little bit busier than I anticipated,” Jarrett said.

She said additional classes will be offered for kids and parents for yoga, arts, story time, painting and even ninja activities once the holidays are over. With temperatures dropping outside, people will need a nice, warm place to relax or play. Jarrett is making plans to get people involved.

“I definitely think the winter is going to be our really busy and booming time just because something inside for the kids to do when it’s inclement weather or it’s cold, I think it’ll pick up. We do have a lot of events that will be coming up. For Christmas we’re going to do a Santa photo-op type thing, letters to Santa, we’re going to have an Elsa tea party.”

The Fun Factory has partnered with the local bakery Southern

SweeTees, which provides treats to sell up front.

“So far, it’s been a really good partnership. So kinda two local businesses coming together,” according to Jarrett. The facility also provides sandwiches and personal pizzas, but plans include building a café for other food options.

Initially catering to the younger crowd, Jarrett figured out once the business opened that it was necessary to start thinking of older demographics too.

“When we originally were opening, we were thinking of this facility being for 14 and under, but as we opened we realized there is that desire and need for a little older crowd. So that’s something we’re kind of in the works with because it just wasn’t in the original plan,” Jarrett said.

Well into the future, Jarrett thinks they could expand the arcade and add a laser tag course in the space next door that she owns. Jarrett, who also owns the dance studio in the space next door, has been happy with the way the two businesses have embraced each other to offer a special experience for families.

“It’s good because the siblings can come play while their sister or brother is in dance. It’s also good because after dance or before dance the kids can play, they can come get a snack or drink or whatever,” she said.

The Fun Factory allowed children of veterans free admission for Veterans Day and plans are to stay open late on the day of the Christmas parade.

“I think it’s wonderful to have something so close to home that the kids can do,” said Lexington visitor Jodi Callahan. “It’s just a good-natured fun and safe, awesome place to bring the kids to. I think a lot of times we have to go to Winston-Salem for so many things like this so it’s nice being from Lexington to have something so close to home.”

The Fun Factory has playgrounds and activities for kids of all ages, along with an arcade with plenty of games to choose from.

