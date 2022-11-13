Area Sports: New look for Christmas tournament; strong start for Catawba women Published 2:53 am Sunday, November 13, 2022

From staff reports

There will be a basketball Christmas tournament, the 50th edition, at Catawba on Dec. 28-30.

The Dale’s Sporting Goods Sam Moir Christmas Classic will include the varsity girls and boys teams from South Rowan, East Rowan, North Rowan, West Rowan and Carson.

Salisbury’s boys will be playing in Charlotte, while Salisbury’s girls will be playing in Raleigh.

A.L. Brown and Davie are also out of the tournament this year.

Jayvee boys and girls tournaments have been added for this year.

Catawba soccer

Third-seeded Flagler won against second-seeded Catawba in Saturday’s women’s regional semifinals at Frock Field.

The teams were tied 1-all at the end of regulation and the overtime periods. Flagler prevailed 5-4 in a PK shootout.

Hannah Dunn scored the goal for Catawba.

College cross country

Pfeiffer’s Madison Lowery (South Rowan) finished second in the D-III Southeast Regional and qualified for nationals in Michigan.

College football

Livingstone true freshman cornerback Kevin Larkins Jr., who made eight interceptions and led Division II in interceptions per game, was named CIAA Defensive Rookie of the Year and first team All-CIAA.

Larkin had 161 return yards on his interceptions and had one pick-six.

He had three interceptions against Shaw.

“Kevin embodies focus, resilience, and leadership,” LC head coach Sean Gilbert said. “He has displayed these attributes as a freshman, and we are excited to see what is next in his football career.”

•••

With a game-winning 43-yard field goal as time expired, Elton Andrew lifted Fayetteville State to a 31-28 win over Chowan in Saturday’s CIAA Championship Game in Salem, Va.

The Broncos got their fourth CIAA title and first since 2009.

Right guard Ben Caldwell (North Rowan) was part of the winning effort by the Broncos.

•••

Playing host to the first ever South Atlantic Conference Championship, Newberry beat Mars Hill 27-24 on Saturday.

Running back Mario Anderson was MVP with 33 carries for 144 yards. Dre Harris passed for 163.

Women’s hoops

Catawba’s women’s basketball team opened on Friday with a 102-48 romp against North Greenville.

Lyrik Thorne scored 29 points and had six steals to lead the Indians at Goodman Gym.

Jada Porter scored 15 and Janiya Downs (South Rowan) scored 12 for the Indians. Mary Spry (Carson) had eight points and seven rebounds in her first official game.

•••

Catawba won 80-55 against Mount Olive on Saturday.

Thorne scored 14. Downs had 12. Spry scored 11 on 5-for-6 shooting. Merdeces Wampler scored 11, while Nala Baker had 10.

•••

Bryanna Troutman (Salisbury) had 16 points and six rebounds as Wingate opened with a 75-65 win against Francis Marion on Friday.

In a 55-54 win against UNC Pembroke on Saturday, Troutman had 14 points and seven rebounds. She has scored 1,000 college points.

•••

Colbie Perry (Carson) made three 3-pointers and scored 11 points in Converse’s 77-71 OT loss to Lincoln Memorial on Friday.

•••

Hannah Isley (Carson) had 11 points and six rebounds as Pfeiffer romped 78-49 against Agnes Scott on Saturday.

Men’s hoops

Catawba’s men’s basketball team opened the season with an 81-69 win against Johnson C. Smith in the Newberry Classic on Saturday.

Ray Kowalski made five 3-pointers and scored 21 for the Indians. Caleb Robinson had 18 points and 11 rebounds.

•••

Livingstone opened the season on Friday with an 86-85 loss to West Virginia State in the Earl Lloyd Classic in Institute, W. Va.

Detionne Leach led five Blue Bears in double figures with 14 points.

• Livingstone lost 75-65 on Saturday to Davis & Elkins in the Earl Lloyd Classic.

Paul Tako led the Blue Bears (0-2) with 14 points.

College volleyball

The Wingate Bulldogs swept Carson-Newman on Saturday to win the South Atlantic Conference Tournament championship.

HS volleyball

West Rowan’s Ashlee Ennis and Emma Clarke were named all-region.

A.L. Brown’s Elisa Landaverde made all-region.

