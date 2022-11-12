Piedmont Players premieres ‘Little Women’ starting Nov. 18
Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 12, 2022
SALISBURY — Piedmont Players Theatre is presenting a production of “Little Women” starting Friday, Nov. 18, at the Norvell Theatre, 135 E. Fisher St.
The play is an adaption by Marisha Chamberlain and based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott.
Directed by Jennifer Hubbard, a former high school teacher who is now a young adult novelist, she said the reason she applied for the job is that the novel was one of the biggest reasons she decided to become a writer herself.
“It’s just one of those books that’s a touchstone for a lot of people,” Hubbard said.
Hubbard, a native of Salisbury, also grew up acting in Piedmont Player productions. She directed the play with the help of her stage manager, Connie Senkowski. Producing partners are Edward and Susan Norvell.
The play stars:
- McKenna Anderson as Jo
- Annagail Murray as Meg
- Hanna Bogle as Beth
- Paisley Rocco as Amy
- Savannah Goodwin as Hannah
- Luke Bardinas as Laurie
- Nickolas McKnight as John Brooke
- Ayla Hajjar as Qareen
- Claudia Galup as Marmee
- Linda Jones as Aunt March
- Gary Thornburg as Old Mr. Laurence
- Mark Curran as Father
The production schedule is:
- Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2:30 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 27 at 2:30 p.m.
Doors will be open 30 minutes before each performance. Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors, students and military. Buy your tickets at www.piedmontplayers.com or call 704-633-5471.