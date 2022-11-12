Piedmont Players premieres ‘Little Women’ starting Nov. 18 Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 12, 2022

SALISBURY — Piedmont Players Theatre is presenting a production of “Little Women” starting Friday, Nov. 18, at the Norvell Theatre, 135 E. Fisher St.

The play is an adaption by Marisha Chamberlain and based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott.

Directed by Jennifer Hubbard, a former high school teacher who is now a young adult novelist, she said the reason she applied for the job is that the novel was one of the biggest reasons she decided to become a writer herself.

“It’s just one of those books that’s a touchstone for a lot of people,” Hubbard said.

Hubbard, a native of Salisbury, also grew up acting in Piedmont Player productions. She directed the play with the help of her stage manager, Connie Senkowski. Producing partners are Edward and Susan Norvell.

The play stars:

McKenna Anderson as Jo

Annagail Murray as Meg

Hanna Bogle as Beth

Paisley Rocco as Amy

Savannah Goodwin as Hannah

Luke Bardinas as Laurie

Nickolas McKnight as John Brooke

Ayla Hajjar as Qareen

Claudia Galup as Marmee

Linda Jones as Aunt March

Gary Thornburg as Old Mr. Laurence

Mark Curran as Father

The production schedule is:

Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27 at 2:30 p.m.

Doors will be open 30 minutes before each performance. Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors, students and military. Buy your tickets at www.piedmontplayers.com or call 704-633-5471.

