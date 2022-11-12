New Hope AME Zion Church to celebrate Women’s Day Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 12, 2022

SALISBURY — New Hope AME Zion Church, 1470 N. Long Street Ext., will celebrate Women’s Day on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. The speaker is the Rev. Tiffany J. Miller, a member of The Garden Center in Charlotte.

Miller serves on the Leadership Team, Women’s Ministry and Praise/Worship Ministry. Macedonia Baptist Church Choir will render special selections.

The women have been asked to wear white attire with pink accessories.

The Rev. Bernetta K. Wright is pastor.

