Hood Theological Seminary to hold art dedication event Nov. 29 Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 12, 2022

SALISBURY — Hood Theological Seminary will hold an art dedication event Nov. 29 at noon for the collection donated by Dr. Harold Robinson, who is a Hood alum (MDiv ’98). The event will be in the Aymer Center. To RSVP, contact Tyesia Walker at twalker@hoodseminary.edu.

