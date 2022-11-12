Carolina Caring offers virtual holiday game night, grieving parents group meeting Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 12, 2022

SALISBURY — Bingo is a favorite game among both children and adults alike. Lighthearted activity can help relieve some of the stress and pain surrounding grief. Carolina Caring invites individuals who have experienced loss for an evening of holiday fun on Thursday, Dec. 15 beginning at 6 p.m. Prizes will be awarded during this virtual Bingo night offered via Zoom. Registration is required to receive Bingo cards. Visit CarolinaCaring.org/support or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201 by Dec. 8 to register.

Grieving parents group to meet online Dec. 1

For many who have lost a child, their overwhelming sadness is made more intense by feeling alone in their grief. That’s why Carolina Caring is hosting Linking Hearts, a supportive space for parents to come together for empathy, understanding and hope.

This grief support group will be held virtually on Zoom on Friday, Dec. 1, from 7-8:30 p.m., and will continue to meet the first Thursday of every month thereafter. Registration is required at CarolinaCaring.org/support, or contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit healthcare provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte Region, including Rowan.

