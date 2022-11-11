College women’s soccer: Catawba advances in regional

From Catawba sports information

SALISBURY — The Catawba College women’s soccer team avenged a loss in the SAC Tournament with a 2-0 win over the Wingate Bulldogs in the first round of the NCAA Southeast Regional at the Frock Soccer Complex on Thursday night.

Katie Beck and Sydney Jimmo both scored to propel Catawba into a second round date with the Flagler Saints on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Catawba came out on a mission. After Wingate sent out the first shot of the game in the fifth minute, the Indians locked in and did not allow another attempt for another 25 minutes. In that span, Catawba rattled off 12 shots including a 26th minute goal by captain Katie Beck.

Beck capitalized on a well-placed corner kick off the foot of Kasey Kahn and buried a leaping header shot.

Wingate tested Catawba’s goalkeeper Sierra Davis in the 30th minute with a shot towards the lower left side of the net, but Davis made the diving save to keep the Bulldogs off the board. The home team went into the intermission up 1-0.

The Bulldogs started off the second half with a scoring chance that was wiped away by another save by Davis just two minutes into the second half. Less than five minutes later, Sydney Jimmo had back-to-back chances with two shots on frame, but Wingate’s keeper made both saves. Jimmo, a junior from Shelburne, Vermont totaled nine shots in the contest with six on goal in the game, and her persistent pressure paid off in the 55th minute.

Jimmo collected a corner kick from Hahn inside the box and buried the close-range shot to give Catawba a 2-0 lead. This lead was plenty for Catawba’s top-ranked defense to hold on to as the Indians did not allow a shot by Wingate the rest of the game.

Thursday’s victory marked the first NCAA Tournament win for the program since 2008 when Catawba defeated Georgia College in overtime as a 5-seed.

Catawba will move on to face No. 3 seed and Peach Belt Conference Champion Flagler,. The Saints defeated UNC Pembroke 1-0 in the first game on Thursday.