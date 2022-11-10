Wallace & Graham firm offering scholarships

SALISBURY — The Wallace & Graham, PA, law firm through its “Wallace & Graham Gives” community initiative will continue its scholarship program launched in 2020 and will again be awarding a total of $10,000 to five Rowan County high school seniors at $2,000 paid directly to the school each winner chooses to attend.

A committee is seeking applicants who have overcome some significant adversity to achieve excellence in academics and/or leadership during their high school career. Since its inception in 2020, Wallace & Graham Gives has awarded $25,000 to Rowan County seniors as they embark on the next chapter of their education.

For more than 40 years, Wallace & Graham has represented clients who are fighting through a major adversity — whether it is having been diagnosed with an aggressive work-related cancer, being badly injured in an auto accident, or dealing with the death of a loved-one due to the wrongful act of another. Therefore, we are honored to recognize those of our next generation of Rowan County leaders who have similarly fought to overcome a significant adversity while achieving academic and/or leadership excellence in high school.

The application, requirements, and other information can be found at www.wallacegraham.com/adversity-scholarship. The application must be submitted no later than Feb. 1 to the student’s respective school counselor for consideration.