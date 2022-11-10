Interim director of Public Safety appointed in Landis Published 12:04 am Thursday, November 10, 2022

LANDIS — When current Public Safety Director Dr. Zachary Lechette announced his departure Nov. 11, it was apparent the town would need an interim director as the Board of Aldermen consider their options going forward.

Town Manager Diane Seaford has appointed Kevin Young, current assistant public safety director, to the position of interim public safety director.

Young, who was recommended by Lechette, has over 20 years of fire experience, and has served the town of Landis in law enforcement since 2009.

“We are fortunate to have someone with his experience willing to serve in this capacity during the search for our next director,” said Seaford.

The appointment became effective Nov. 2 to allow time for Lechette and Young to work together on the transition of leadership. Lechette can insure Young has all pertinent information and the chance to ask questions before Lechette leaves.

The town is also required to have notifications sent to various regulatory bodies, such as the North Carolina Criminal Justice Education Training and Standards Commission and the Office of the State Fire Marshal. These notifications will be made and in place with the appropriate timing, according to Seaford.

“We are fortunate Kevin is willing to step into this role,” said Seaford. “He has the skills needed to help the department move forward without any interruptions and in a successful way. Perhaps more important than his professional qualifications, Kevin is an outstanding person with impeccable morals, a servant’s heart, and the desire to do the right thing. I’m personally thankful he is willing to take this leadership position for the town.”

In addition to Lechette’s departure, Seaford herself will leave the town’s employ at the end of the year. Mayor Meredith Smith has praised both Lechette and Seaford for their work in the town and said the board will decide how to proceed on both openings as quickly as possible to ensure smooth transitions, but no further details have been released as yet.

Comments